Jake Davis, Keaton Wagler power No. 20 Illinois to a 90-55 win over Southern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jake Davis hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Keaton Wagler had 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as No. 20 Illinois closed out its non-conference schedule with a 90-55 win over Southern on Monday.

Zvonimir Ivisic had 13 points and three blocked shots, and his twin brother, Tomislav, added 11 points and seven rebounds for the high-scoring Illini (10-3), who average nearly 90 points and have five players who average in double figures. Illinois ranks third in the nation in that category, behind Baylor and Michigan, each with six. David Mirkovic also scored 11 points.

Michael Jacobs scored 11 points for Southern (4-9), which lost its fifth straight and fell to 1-9 on the road. Jacobs was held nine points under his average and shot 3 for 16 from the floor. Malek Abdelgowad scored 10 points for the Jaguars.

Illinois outrebounded Southern 45-26. The Illini lead the nation with seven players averaging more than four rebounds per game.

The Illini led 46-25 at halftime. They shot nearly 60% from the floor, made eight 3-pointers and were 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the first half. Illinois finished 14 for 34 from long distance and 16 of 18 at the line.

Brad Underwood’s first game as coach at Illinois was a 102-55 victory over Southern on Nov. 10, 2017. With Monday’s win, Underwood’s record in nine seasons in charge of the Illini is 175-104. Underwood is 10-0 in his career against the current 12-team membership of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, 7-0 at Illinois.

The Illini are 19-0 all-time against current SWAC teams, including a 113-55 win over Jackson State on Nov. 3 in their season opener.

Up next

Southern: Hosts Texas Southern on Saturday.

Illinois: Plays Saturday versus Penn State at the Palestra in Philadelphia.