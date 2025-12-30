How to watch No. 1 UConn vs. Providence: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Top-ranked UConn will take its unbeaten record on the road Wednesday night for a Big East game against Providence on Peacock.

The Huskies (4-0 Big East, 13-0 overall) have a 29-game winning streak (dating to last season’s national championship) and also have won 51 consecutive conference games, most recently a 94-47 victory Sunday over Butler. They are 3-0 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Friars (1-2 Big East, 8-6 overall) will be facing their second consecutive top-five opponent after a 96-52 loss Sunday to No. 3 South Carolina. Providence’s most recent win over a nationally ranked team occurred Jan. 4, 2023 when the Friars beat Creighton 79-55. Providence has two wins over top-10 teams in program history, most recently a 112-111 overtime win over No. 5 N.C State on Dec. 3, 1989.

UConn is 50-21 all time against Providence, which has lost 38 consecutive games in the series. The Friars’ most recent win over the Huskies was an 87-73 victory on March 7, 1993 that advanced Providence to the Big East Tournament championship game.

More information below on UConn and Providence and how to watch the game.

No. 1 UConn:

The Huskies enjoyed another balanced offensive output in the victory over Butler with double-figure scoring contributions from Sarah Strong (15 points), Azzi Fudd (13) and Blanca Quinonez (12).

Head coach Geno Auriemma emptied the bench during the blowout of Butler as 11 UConn players logged minutes. The Huskies shot a blistering 59.1% from the field while holding Butler to 30.6% on field goals.

Defending national champion UConn is in its 41st season under Auriemma, whose record 1,263 victories include six perfect seasons (most recently in 2016), 12 national titles and 24 Final Four appearances.

Providence:

The Friars are led by Florida A&M transfer Sabou Gueye, who averages 14.1 points per game (seventh in the Big East) on 49.7% field goal shooting. The 5-9 guard ranks second on the team in rebounding (5.8 per game), assists (1.8) and steals (1.9).

Teneisia Brown, Payton Dunbar, Orlagh Gormley and Ashley Dinges also have scored in double figures this season for Providence, which is in its third season with head coach Erin Batth.

This will mark the Friars’ third game with midyear graduate student enrollee Nalani Kaysia, who had a team-high 11 rebounds off the bench against South Carolina.

How to watch No. 1 UConn vs. Providence:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Time: 3 p.m. ET

YouTubeTV : NBCSN

Live Stream: Peacock

