Georgia Southern beats Appalachian State 29-10, wins Birmingham Bowl
Oluchi Okananwa's career-high 28 points help No. 7 Maryland rout Wisconsin 97-59
Jake Davis, Keaton Wagler power No. 20 Illinois to a 90-55 win over Southern

Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
No. 17 USC women knock No. 20 Nebraska from unbeaten ranks with 74-66 victory

  
Published December 29, 2025 08:04 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — Londynn Jones scored all 13 of her points in a pivotal third quarter to help No. 17 Southern California rally for a 74-66 victory over previously unbeaten Nebraska on Monday in Big Ten Conference play.

Jones, who took just one shot in the first half and missed it, buried three straight 3-pointers after teammate Jazzy Davidson grabbed a rebound and scored to begin the third quarter. The Trojans (10-3, 2-0) used the 11-0 run to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 47-38 lead in less than two minutes.

The Cornhuskiers (12-1, 1-1) trailed 65-52 after three quarters but whittled the deficit to 69-65 on a rebound basket by Britt Prince with 2:42 left. Dunn answered with a basket and then made 1 of 2 foul shots with 59 seconds to go to help USC prevail.

Davidson and Kennedy Smith topped the Trojans with 17 points apiece. Davidson added eight rebounds and blocked five shots. Smith had nine rebounds and six assists.

Prince had 18 points and seven assists to lead Nebraska. Reserves Logan Nissley and Eliza Maupin both scored 10.

Nebraska made half of its 10 shots with two 3-pointers in the first quarter and went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line to lead 20-12.

Dunn and Davidson both scored four in the first 2:47 of the second period as USC used a 10-2 run to tie it 22-all. Davidson scored with two seconds to go to get the Trojans within 38-36 at halftime.

Up next

Nebraska: At No. 14 Iowa on Thursday.

USC: At No. 4 UCLA on Saturday.