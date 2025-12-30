 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami
Fernando Mendoza
Rested or rusty? Top four playoff seeds eager to show they are ready as CFP quarterfinals arrive
Bray Hubbard
Alabama defenders Hubbard, Lawson and Jefferson are traveling redemption road to the Rose Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rams among 'easiest' Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals

December 30, 2025 11:23 AM
Drew Dinsick doesn't know the Cardinals will stop the Rams in Week 18 even if Los Angeles deploys backups at some point, with Trysta Krick leaning towards the under.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
quinn_mpx.jpg
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores
nbc_pft_coachoftheyear_251230.jpg
04:41
Patriots’ Vrabel is COTY favorite ‘for a reason’
nbc_pft_falconsv2_251230.jpg
11:46
Falcons can’t ‘coast in the middle’ again in 2026
bijan_new.jpg
10:11
Falcons capable of more after upsetting Rams
nbc_pft_tomlinharbaugh_251230.jpg
10:15
Harbaugh, Tomlin futures loom over Ravens-Steelers
nbc_pft_lamar_251230.jpg
03:01
How Lamar’s status impacts Ravens’ game plan
verse_mpx.jpg
05:40
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
09:12
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_drakemaye_251229.jpg
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_251229.jpg
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbengals_251229.jpg
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_jagscolts_251229.jpg
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_bearspasscatchers_251229.jpg
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
nbc_ffhh_billseagles_251229.jpg
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
nbc_ffhh_49ers_251229.jpg
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs
nbc_bte_bearslions_251229.jpg
01:37
Lean Bears to cover vs. Lions in Week 18
nbc_bte_packersvikings_251229.jpg
01:50
Vikings and under are strong plays vs. Packers
nbc_bte_panthersbucs_251229.jpg
01:49
Can Buccaneers get things right vs. Panthers?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
nbc_nba_dalvspor_digitalhit_251229.jpg
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvspor_calebloveintv_251229.jpg
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
nbc_nba_cavsspurs_digitalhit_251229.jpg
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
nbc_nba_clevelandsas_251229_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
nbc_nba_sga_251229(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
nbc_nba_jarretallenintv_251229.jpg
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_nazreid_251229(2).jpg
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
nbc_nba_og_unwrittenrule_251229.jpg
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
nbc_nba_og_lebronkd_251229.jpg
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
nbc_nba_og_okcspurs_251229.jpg
11:22
Do the Spurs have the Thunder’s number?
nbc_nba_spurspregame_251229.jpg
05:16
‘Different’ Spurs chipping away at Thunder in West
nbc_nba_cavspregame_251229.jpg
02:39
Is Garland the ‘most important’ piece for Cavs?
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
03:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
nbc_moto_supercrosschanges_251229.jpg
05:00
Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
06:27
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
nbc_moto_pradobigshoesfill_251229.jpg
03:43
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM
nbc_moto_cwebbnewride_251229.jpg
06:34
Webb’s mental toughness will be hard to beat in SX
nbc_moto_chasesexton_251229.jpg
05:40
Will Sexton show racing maturity with Kawasaki?
nbc_moto_jlawrenceinjury_251229.jpg
10:06
‘A big blow': Analyzing Lawrence’s recent injury
nbc_nba_mannixonclippers_251229.jpg
02:37
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
nbc_roto_peterfairbanks_251229.jpg
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
nbc_roto_tylersoderstrom_251229.jpg
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
nbc_roto_kawhi_251229.jpg
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_scottiebarnes_251229.jpg
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
nbc_roto_giannisV2_251229.jpg
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls