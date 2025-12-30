 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California
USC’s Lincoln Riley says Notre Dame is to blame for discontinuation of rivalry with the Trojans
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Hurricanes goalie Kochetkov expected to have season-ending surgery
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Marlins acquire outfielder Esteury Ruiz from World Series champion Dodgers

nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
nbc_nba_dalvspor_digitalhit_251229.jpg
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
nbc_nba_cavsspurs_digitalhit_251229.jpg
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’

Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch

December 30, 2025 01:23 AM
Caleb Love breaks down the Trail Blazers' execution down the stretch to hold off the Mavericks and how his collegiate experience in late-game situations has translated to the NBA.

nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
nbc_nba_dalvspor_digitalhit_251229.jpg
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
nbc_nba_cavsspurs_digitalhit_251229.jpg
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
nbc_nba_clevelandsas_251229_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
nbc_nba_sga_251229(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
nbc_nba_jarretallenintv_251229.jpg
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_nazreid_251229(2).jpg
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
nbc_nba_og_unwrittenrule_251229.jpg
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
nbc_nba_og_lebronkd_251229.jpg
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
nbc_nba_og_okcspurs_251229.jpg
11:22
Do the Spurs have the Thunder’s number?
nbc_nba_spurspregame_251229.jpg
05:16
‘Different’ Spurs chipping away at Thunder in West
nbc_nba_cavspregame_251229.jpg
02:39
Is Garland the ‘most important’ piece for Cavs?
nbc_nba_mannixonclippers_251229.jpg
02:37
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
nbc_roto_kawhi_251229.jpg
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_scottiebarnes_251229.jpg
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
nbc_roto_giannisV2_251229.jpg
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
09:55
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_nba_small_ball_nye_251229.jpg
09:31
Time for Fernandez to create ‘fun’ Nets team
nbc_nba_mpj_dk_promo_251229.jpg
04:30
Take the over on Porter Jr.'s total points vs. GS
nbc_bte_mavsblazers_251229.jpg
02:19
Why under could be best bet for DAL vs. POR
nbc_nba_nye_more_251229.jpg
09:56
Should LAL go after another star player in 2026?
nbc_bte_cavsspurs_251229.jpg
02:20
Can struggling Cavaliers knock off Spurs?
nbc_nba_enjoy_basketball_nye_251229.jpg
08:58
Do Wizards need more vets to reach ‘next level’?
nbc_nba_detvslac_251228.jpg
01:57
HLs: Leonard drops 55 to beat East-leading Pistons
nbc_nba_bosvspor_251228.jpg
01:54
HLs: Brown scores 37, ties Bird’s franchise record
nbc_nba_phivokc_251228.jpg
02:00
HLs: OKC gets back in the win column, beats Sixers
nbc_nba_gswtor_251228.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barnes’ historic night fuels Raptors’ OT win
nbc_nba_wembyhl_251227.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
nbc_nba_camthomas_251227.jpg
01:55
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
raw_nbc_nba_townsbrunson_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks

nbc_moto_supercrosschanges_251229.jpg
05:00
Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
06:27
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
nbc_moto_pradobigshoesfill_251229.jpg
03:43
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM
nbc_moto_cwebbnewride_251229.jpg
06:34
Webb’s mental toughness will be hard to beat in SX
nbc_moto_chasesexton_251229.jpg
05:40
Will Sexton show racing maturity with Kawasaki?
nbc_moto_jlawrenceinjury_251229.jpg
10:06
‘A big blow': Analyzing Lawrence’s recent injury
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
nbc_roto_peterfairbanks_251229.jpg
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
nbc_roto_tylersoderstrom_251229.jpg
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_drakemaye_251229.jpg
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_251229.jpg
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
nbc_rtf_orangebowl_251229.jpg
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
nbc_rtf_bowlgametakewaysv2_251229.jpg
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
nbc_rtf_cottonbowl_251219.jpg
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
nbc_rtf_sugarbowl_251229.jpg
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
nbc_rtf_rosebowl_251229.jpg
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
cfp_quarters_thumb.jpg
05:26
Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbengals_251229.jpg
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_jagscolts_251229.jpg
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_bearspasscatchers_251229.jpg
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
nbc_ffhh_billseagles_251229.jpg
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
nbc_ffhh_49ers_251229.jpg
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs
nbc_bte_bearslions_251229.jpg
01:37
Lean Bears to cover vs. Lions in Week 18
nbc_bte_packersvikings_251229.jpg
01:50
Vikings and under are strong plays vs. Packers
nbc_bte_panthersbucs_251229.jpg
01:49
Can Buccaneers get things right vs. Panthers?