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HLs: Brunson drops 30 in Knicks' Game 3 win
May 23, 2026 10:58 PM
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points on 19 shots as the Knicks took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
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