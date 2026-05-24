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HLs: Brunson drops 30 in Knicks' Game 3 win

May 23, 2026 10:58 PM
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points on 19 shots as the Knicks took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

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