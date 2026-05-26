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Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Jalen Hurts
May 26, 2026 12:07 PM
Chris Simms dives into Jalen Hurts' inefficiencies last season and explains why the Super Bowl LIX MVP lands at No. 21 on his quarterback countdown.
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