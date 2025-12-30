What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 30

The penultimate day of 2025 will bring a tripleheader of bowl games Tuesday, Dec. 30.

The action begins at 2 p.m. ET with the Independence Bowl between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Tech.

With identical 8-4 records, Tennessee and Illinois will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET in the Music City Bowl.

No. 16 USC will take on TCU with a 9 p.m. ET kickoff slated for the Alamo Bowl.

More information below on each bowl game, including kickoff times and how to watch. Click here for the full schedule and scores of bowl games, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game.

What College Football Bowl Games Are On Today?

(All times are ET)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Matchup: Coastal Carolina (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-5)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Coastal Carolina outlook: The Chanticleers will play in their first Independence Bowl and their sixth consecutive bowl game since the program made its postseason debut in 2020. On a three-game losing streak after a 6-3 start, Coastal Carolina fired head coach Tim Beck on Nov. 30. Defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson will be the interim head coach before Ryan Beard takes over next year.

Louisiana Tech outlook: The Bulldogs will be making their 15th bowl appearance and seventh in the Independence Bowl after securing their first winning season since 2019. After opening 4-1 in its fourth season under head coach Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech became bowl eligible on Nov. 21 with a 21-point rally in a 34-28 overtime victory over Liberty.

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl

Matchup: Tennessee (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee outlook: The Volunteers will enjoy a quasi-home game for their 57th bowl appearance and fourth in the Music City Bowl. Under head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee is trying to earn its fourth consecutive season with at least nine victories. The Volunteers are ranked fourth nationally in total offense with 482 yards per game.

Illinois outlook: The Fighting Illini will make their 22nd bowl appearance and third under head coach Bret Bielema but their first in the Music City Bowl. Illinois, which is trying to secure consecutive seasons with nine wins for the first time in school history, has tied a team record for wins (18) over two seasons. The Illini will have star quarterback Luke Altmyer, who is electing to play instead of opting out.

Valero Alamo Bowl

Matchup: No. 16 USC (9-3) vs. TCU (8-4)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

USC outlook: This is the first trip to the Alamodome for the Trojans, but head coach Lincoln Riley was the interim offensive coordinator for Texas Tech in a 41-31 victory over Michigan State in the 2009 Alamo Bowl. It’s the 59th bowl appearance for USC, which is tied for the sixth-highest winning percentage (.643) among 105 schools playing in at least 10 bowls.

TCU outlook: The Horned Frogs ended the regular season with consecutive victories, including over No. 21 Houston on the road. Under head coach Sonny Dykes (who has bowl appearances with four different programs), TCU is playing in its 36th bowl game. In their 2016 Alamo Bowl debut, the Horned Frogs rallied from a 31-0 halftime deficit for a 47-41 triple-overtime win over Oregon.

When is the College Football Playoff?

The first round was held Dec. 19-21 with Alabama (8) beating Oklahoma (9) 34-24; Miami (10) defeating Texas A&M (7) 10-3; Ole Miss (6) beating Tulane (11) 41-10; and Oregon (5) defeating James Madison (12) 51-34.

The quarterfinals will take place Dec. 31-Jan. 1 with Indiana (1) vs. Alabama, Ohio State (2) vs. Miami, Georgia (3) vs. Ole Miss and Texas Tech (4) vs. Oregon. The semifinals will be held Jan. 8-9.

Click here for a rundown on the College Football Playoff, which began Dec. 19-20 with the first round.

When is the National Championship game?

The title will be decided at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

