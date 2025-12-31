Finalists Named for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

The Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Briggs Cherry

QB

Baylor School

Chattanooga

TN

Felix Ojo

OL

Lake Ridge High School

Mansfield

TX

Sequel Patterson

ATH

Indian Land High School

Lancaster

SC

Matt Sieg

ATH

Fort Cherry High School

McDonald

PA

Luke Wafle

DL

The Hun School of Princeton

Princeton

NJ

TJ White

LB

Jackson Academy

Jackson

MS



Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).