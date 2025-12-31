 Skip navigation
Finalists Named for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award

Published December 30, 2025 07:01 PM
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_05_POY.jpg

The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

The Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Briggs Cherry
QB
Baylor School
Chattanooga
TN
Felix Ojo
OL
Lake Ridge High School
Mansfield
TX
Sequel Patterson
ATH
Indian Land High School
Lancaster
SC
Matt Sieg
ATH
Fort Cherry High School
McDonald
PA
Luke Wafle
DL
The Hun School of Princeton
Princeton
NJ
TJ White
LB
Jackson Academy
Jackson
MS

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).