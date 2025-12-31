Finalists Named for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award
The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.
The Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Briggs Cherry
|QB
|Baylor School
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Felix Ojo
|OL
|Lake Ridge High School
|Mansfield
|TX
|Sequel Patterson
|ATH
|Indian Land High School
|Lancaster
|SC
|Matt Sieg
|ATH
|Fort Cherry High School
|McDonald
|PA
|Luke Wafle
|DL
|The Hun School of Princeton
|Princeton
|NJ
|TJ White
|LB
|Jackson Academy
|Jackson
|MS
Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).