Alabama defenders Hubbard, Lawson and Jefferson are traveling redemption road to the Rose Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s defense is filled with comeback and redemption stories.

There’s safety Bray Hubbard, a junior who struggled in a season-opening loss at Florida State and rallied to become a third-team All-America selection.

There’s linebacker Deontae Lawson, a senior who tore a ligament in his right knee in November 2024 and worked his way back in time for the opener. He leads the Crimson Tide with 85 tackles.

There’s fellow linebacker Justin Jefferson, another senior who initially thought he was out of college eligibility before being granted an additional year as a former junior college transfer. He ranks second on the team in tackles (82) and tackles for loss (6 1/2).

The trio leads the way for a unit that seems determined to make amends for a disappointing season last year. They’ll no doubt be ones to watch when the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide (10-3) take on No. 1 Indiana (13-0) and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup at the Rose Bowl. Alabama is the No. 9 seed in the CFP.

“You think back on where we have gone and you think about a year ago,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “Not being able to answer the bell and not punch back. Now, I think all our kids do is they fight, they punch and they just keep punching.”

It starts with Hubbard, Lawson and Jefferson — three guys who seem to play with a chip on their shoulder.

Hubbard widely was vilified for his effort against the Seminoles, including one particular play in which he appeared to be jogging, and he didn’t bother trying to defend himself. Instead, he vowed to let it fuel him the rest of the season.

Since that 31-17 loss in Tallahassee, Alabama mostly has been buttoned up on that side of the ball, holding 11 of its last 12 opponents to 24 points or fewer.

“I know he was super disappointed,” coach Kalen DeBoer said about Hubbard. “Many guys were, with Week 1, with just the production. I would never really question how important it is to him. It means so much to play at a high level but even more to do it with his teammates.

“He takes it upon himself to make sure that, yes, the unit that’s on the field, the 1s, the 2s, that they’re playing at a high level and held to the standard.”

Lawson and Jefferson could be in the NFL right now. But they were among six defensive starters who put off the draft and opted to stay in school. Among the reasons: they wanted another shot at a national championship after last year’s team stumbled at Oklahoma and got left out of the playoff.

That game was in the front of their minds when Alabama got a rematch in Norman in the opening round of the CFP. Defense was the main reason the Tide turned a 17-0 deficit into a 34-24 victory. The unit intercepted a pass for a touchdown to gain momentum and allowed just seven points in the second half.

“We’ve faced about every offense that you can think of,” Hubbard said. “We’ve kind of seen it all and just keep growing. That’s kind of what you got to do.”

Alabama ranks 13th nationally in total yards allowed (288.9 a game) and points allowed (17.9 a game). Alabama already has wins against several notable QBs, some of them even one-time front-runners in the Heisman race. The list includes Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Oklahoma’s John Mateer.

Might Mendoza be next? He has the Hoosiers humming and averaging 472.8 yards and 41.9 points.

Behind Hubbard, Lawson and Jefferson, Alabama is confident it can pull an upset and keep its redemption season rolling.