Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
December 30, 2025 01:33 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down their waiver wire quarterbacks, including New Orleans' Tyler Shough and Green Bay's Malik Willis.
Related Videos
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
04:00
Stafford’s MVP campaign is ‘slowly fading away’
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
06:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores
04:41
Patriots’ Vrabel is COTY favorite ‘for a reason’
11:46
Falcons can’t ‘coast in the middle’ again in 2026
10:11
Falcons capable of more after upsetting Rams
10:15
Harbaugh, Tomlin futures loom over Ravens-Steelers
03:01
How Lamar’s status impacts Ravens’ game plan
05:40
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
09:12
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
Latest Clips
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
11:22
Do the Spurs have the Thunder’s number?
05:16
‘Different’ Spurs chipping away at Thunder in West
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue