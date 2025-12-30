Skip navigation
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
December 30, 2025 11:14 AM
PFT explores Andy Reid's future in Kansas City, explaining why the longtime head coach has plenty of reasons to stay with the Chiefs despite a disappointing 2025 season.
Related Videos
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores
04:41
Patriots’ Vrabel is COTY favorite ‘for a reason’
11:46
Falcons can’t ‘coast in the middle’ again in 2026
10:11
Falcons capable of more after upsetting Rams
10:15
Harbaugh, Tomlin futures loom over Ravens-Steelers
03:01
How Lamar’s status impacts Ravens’ game plan
05:40
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
09:12
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs
01:37
Lean Bears to cover vs. Lions in Week 18
01:50
Vikings and under are strong plays vs. Packers
01:49
Can Buccaneers get things right vs. Panthers?
Latest Clips
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
11:22
Do the Spurs have the Thunder’s number?
05:16
‘Different’ Spurs chipping away at Thunder in West
02:39
Is Garland the ‘most important’ piece for Cavs?
03:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
05:00
Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
06:27
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
03:43
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM
06:34
Webb’s mental toughness will be hard to beat in SX
05:40
Will Sexton show racing maturity with Kawasaki?
10:06
‘A big blow': Analyzing Lawrence’s recent injury
02:37
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls
