LAC's Herbert, IND's Rivers will sit out Week 18

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
LAC's Herbert, IND's Rivers will sit out Week 18
December 31, 2025 02:08 PM
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down what quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Philip Rivers sitting out for the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts means for fantasy managers in Week 18.
Related Videos
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
01:19
Purdy ‘has to be in lineups’ for fantasy playoffs
01:25
Will Metcalf’s suspension help Warren, Gainwell?
01:23
Will Love or Willis start for Packers in Week 17?
01:22
Brosmer ‘major fantasy concern’ in Week 17
01:29
Jackson back injury could have massive impact
01:22
Burrow will be in great spot against the Cardinals
01:27
What to expect in CLE backfield with Judkins out
01:34
Meyers ‘quickly became a trusted option’ for Jags
01:23
Darnold now ‘matchup resilient’ for fantasy finals
01:19
Nacua shatters fantasy numbers against Seahawks
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
01:34
How will Chiefs respond to Mahomes’ injury?
01:34
Start Lawrence despite ‘ugly’ matchup vs. Broncos
01:29
How will Adams’ absence affect Rams offense?
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
01:16
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants
01:26
Report: Benson out for season with knee injury
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
Latest Clips
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
12:49
Is McCaffrey a top-five fantasy option in 2026?
09:35
Robinson, Taylor headline 2026 fantasy rankings
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
05:41
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
01:21
Lean on Hoosiers to cover vs. Alabama in CFP
01:30
Oregon QB Moore, RB Whittington among best bets
01:24
Bet over on Georgia RB Bowens’ rushing line
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue