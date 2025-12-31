 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana

December 31, 2025 10:12 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the College Football Playoff matchup between Indiana and Alabama in the Rose Bowl, examining why quarterback play could decide the game.

nbc_pff_orett_251231.jpg
01:08
CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
nbc_rtf_bowlgametakewaysv2_251229.jpg
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
nbc_rtf_cottonbowl_251219.jpg
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
nbc_rtf_sugarbowl_251229.jpg
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
nbc_rtf_rosebowl_251229.jpg
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
cfp_quarters_thumb.jpg
05:26
Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results
nbc_rtf_orangebowl_251229.jpg
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
nbc_rtf_michoffensivecoach_251227.jpg
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
nbc_rtf_year1expectations_251227.jpg
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
nbc_rtf_todolist_251227.jpg
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
nbc_rtf_coachingrecap_251227.jpg
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
nbc_pff_highest_grade_251226.jpg
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP
nbc_cfb_osujsmithcomp_251222.jpg
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
nbc_rtf_olemissoregon_251222.jpg
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
nbc_rtf_bamaokrecap_251222.jpg
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
nbc_rtf_miamitexam_251222.jpg
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
dillingham.jpg
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
nbc_cfb_leprechaun_251218.jpg
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251231.jpg
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_dolphinspatriots_251231.jpg
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_cardinalsrams_251231.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_251231.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_bearslions_251231.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
nbc_csu_jetsbills_251231.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
nbc_csu_cowboysgiants_251231.jpg
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_csu_titansjaguars_251231.jpg
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_packersvikings_251231.jpg
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_coltstexans_251231.jpg
02:42
NFL Week 18 Preview: Colts vs. Texans
nbc_csu_brownsbengals_251231.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 18 Preview: Browns vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_saintsfalcons_251231.jpg
04:02
NFL Week 18 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_seahawks49ers_251231.jpg
06:05
NFL Week 18 Preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_panthersbucs_251231.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 18 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_dalnyg_251231.jpg
01:35
Prescott should take advantage of poor NYG defense
nbc_bte_lacden_251231.jpg
01:53
Denver defense should overrun Chargers’ Lance
nbc_pff_balpit_251231.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_pff_scenarios_251231.jpg
01:39
Analyzing playoff scenarios for Week 18
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_251231.jpg
01:40
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
01:15
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
14:41
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints
nbc_pft_livedraft_251231.jpg
11:21
PFT Draft: Who needs to finish the season strong?
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_251231.jpg
05:32
What is source of Eagles’ offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251231.jpg
09:15
PFT power rankings: Eagles rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_offensiveroy_251231.jpg
02:49
Saints have been ‘impressive’ with Shough starting
nbc_pft_divisionchaos_251231.jpg
07:16
Saints vs. Falcons could hold huge playoff impact
nbc_pft_atlfuture_251231.jpg
08:11
Falcons have huge personnel decisions to make