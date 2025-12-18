What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun

 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/07bcddf/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4496x2529+0+234/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F10%2F06%2Fa9c5b19a484f9bc767e26e5f6b03%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26430944
Gary Woodland gets PNC Championship call and brings dad along for the ride
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR mourns the loss of Greg Biffle, family in tragic plane crash in North Carolina
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Olympic sports weekend preview: Lindsey Vonn back in action, Chloe Kim makes season debut

nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
Price’s centered mindset forged through family

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/07bcddf/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4496x2529+0+234/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F10%2F06%2Fa9c5b19a484f9bc767e26e5f6b03%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26430944
Gary Woodland gets PNC Championship call and brings dad along for the ride
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR mourns the loss of Greg Biffle, family in tragic plane crash in North Carolina
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Olympic sports weekend preview: Lindsey Vonn back in action, Chloe Kim makes season debut

nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
Price’s centered mindset forged through family

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun

December 18, 2025 05:13 PM
Get an inside look at the combination of fun and responsibility that goes into the tryouts for Notre Dame’s Leprechaun.

nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
nbc_cfb_illrecap_251210.jpg
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
nbc_roto_jmuou_251210.jpg
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
nbc_roto_tulaneolemiss_251210.jpg
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
nbc_roto_umaggies_251210.jpg
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
nbc_roto_bamaou_251210.jpg
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total

nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_roto_rice_251218.jpg
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
drakelondon.jpg
01:26
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
rjharvey.jpg
01:13
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?
nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218_copy.jpg
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
nbc_roto_jamorant_251218.jpg
01:47
Morant seen on crutches prior to game vs. MIN
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251218.jpg
02:06
Young trending towards playing this weekend
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_251218.jpg
01:35
Edwards’ return from injury remains in question
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
02:45
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
05:49
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_2512.jpg
01:58
Stafford faces tough SEA defense on short week
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251218.jpg
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarballot_251218.jpg
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
nbc_ffhh_hatepcs_251218.jpg
07:01
QB change hurts Waddle in fantasy for Week 16
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_251218.jpg
12:31
Williams showing full capabilities in recent weeks
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_251218.jpg
10:32
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
nbc_bte_georgiatechbyu_251218.jpg
01:53
Under is the ‘best play’ in Georgia Tech vs. BYU
nbc_roto_nbaeasternconference_251218.jpg
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
nbc_roto_jaguarsbroncos_251218.jpg
02:06
Jaguars offer moneyline value vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_chargerscowboys_251218.jpg
02:06
Point total looks high in Chargers vs. Cowboys