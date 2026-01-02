Oregon's defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Andy Kotelnicki returns to Kansas as associate head coach after stint at Penn State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coaches Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
NFL 2025 Week 18 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Stack Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Andy Kotelnicki returns to Kansas as associate head coach after stint at Penn State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coaches Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
NFL 2025 Week 18 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Stack Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Oregon's defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
January 2, 2026 05:48 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the defensive effort displayed by Oregon in a shutout against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl and why the Red Raiders had no answer.
Related Videos
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?
16:56
Chambliss cemented legendary game for Ole Miss
16:21
‘Not enough superlatives’ to describe Indiana
09:02
Beck’s rushing ‘the difference maker’ against OSU
04:28
Why ‘unlikely’ teams in CFP semis is beneficial
01:21
Lean on Hoosiers to cover vs. Alabama in CFP
01:30
Oregon QB Moore, RB Whittington among best bets
01:24
Bet over on Georgia RB Bowens’ rushing line
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
01:08
CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
01:07
CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
05:26
Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
Latest Clips
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
04:47
Ball has been ‘a firecracker’ from deep for CHA
09:50
Kawhi has ‘flipped the switch’ for Clippers
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets
01:54
Bet the over when Texans host Colts in Week 18
04:00
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
02:32
How Williams is navigating year one at Maryland
11:31
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
04:56
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
07:37
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?
10:14
What is Jackson’s future with the Ravens?
11:47
Ravens’ Jackson on criticism surrounding injury
05:28
Will Steelers consider trading head coach Tomlin?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue