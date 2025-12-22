 Skip navigation
Top News

Brandon Montour
Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery
Brandon Lowe
Newly acquired Pirates 2B Brandon Lowe thinks his new team can make a ‘deep push’ in 2026
Jorge Polanco
Jorge Polanco, with 1 pitch of first base experience, willing to make move for New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Brandon Montour
Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery
Brandon Lowe
Newly acquired Pirates 2B Brandon Lowe thinks his new team can make a ‘deep push’ in 2026
Jorge Polanco
Jorge Polanco, with 1 pitch of first base experience, willing to make move for New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

2025 Highlights: OSU's Smith is 'built different'

December 22, 2025 02:18 PM
Check out the best plays and moments from another jaw-dropping season from Ohio State's elite wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
nbc_rtf_olemissoregon_251222.jpg
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
nbc_rtf_bamaokrecap_251222.jpg
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
nbc_rtf_miamitexam_251222.jpg
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
dillingham.jpg
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
nbc_cfb_leprechaun_251218.jpg
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois

nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
herro.jpg
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_luka_251222.jpg
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
zubac.jpg
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
jaylen_warren.jpg
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251222.jpg
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
nbc_ffhh_bengalsdolphins_251222.jpg
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251222.jpg
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
ashton_jeanty.jpg
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
herbert.jpg
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
nbc_ffhh_patriots_251222.jpg
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
nbc_ffhh_jags_broncos_251222.jpg
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
nbc_csu_chargerscowboys_251222.jpg
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
nbc_nba_lowvibesthekingsbucks_251222.jpg
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
nbc_nba_dksegmentsmallballpickset_251222.jpg
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_lowvibes_251222.jpg
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
nbc_nba_snallballhighvibescade_251222.jpg
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
nbc_nba_smallballhighvibes_251222.jpg
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes