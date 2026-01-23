Skip navigation
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
Tim Layden
,
Tim Layden
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing withdraws from 2026 Supercross competition, focus on Motocross return
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
Tim Layden
,
Tim Layden
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing withdraws from 2026 Supercross competition, focus on Motocross return
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Watch Now
Getting to know Illinois' Destiny Jackson
January 23, 2026 05:43 PM
Impact freshman Destiny Jackson talks about why she chose Illinois, the biggest lifestyle adjustment moving from Chicago, why she loves basketball and more.
Related Videos
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
Latest Clips
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
07:33
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
04:01
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games
01:27
Is George most exciting player in Wizards rebuild?
01:31
Giddey returns from injury with strong performance
06:02
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
07:22
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
02:29
What’s in store for the Nationals without Gore?
09:55
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
04:39
Expect Murray to go off against Bucks
07:28
Tatum injury headlines NotB blessings in disguise
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
02:11
Ledecka wins snowboard parallel GS in Austria
02:04
Inside Goepper’s move from slopestyle to halfpipe
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
