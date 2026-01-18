Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at San Diego: Haiden Deegan wins, secures red plate
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Flau’jae Johnson’s 23 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 6 LSU past No. 13 Oklahoma 91-72
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gabriela Jaquez’s 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Stroud: I was being careless with the football
Patriots ‘blessed with the weather’ against Texans
Williams finds Moore in back of end zone for TD
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at San Diego: Haiden Deegan wins, secures red plate
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Flau’jae Johnson’s 23 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 6 LSU past No. 13 Oklahoma 91-72
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gabriela Jaquez’s 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Stroud: I was being careless with the football
Patriots ‘blessed with the weather’ against Texans
Williams finds Moore in back of end zone for TD
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
January 18, 2026 05:58 PM
Gabriela Jaquez led the way for the Bruins with 22 points in a dominant UCLA victory at Pauley Pavilion.
Related Videos
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
21:29
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 4
21:36
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 3
Latest Clips
50
Stroud: I was being careless with the football
03:38
Patriots ‘blessed with the weather’ against Texans
52
Williams finds Moore in back of end zone for TD
43
Williams powers in for touchdown vs. Bears
02:02
Cornelison sings national anthem ahead of LAR-CHI
40
Vrabel: It wasn’t pretty, we are not satisfied
01:12
Who will Steelers hire as next head coach?
12:27
What riders said after SX Round 2 in San Diego
03:07
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
01:56
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
08:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22
20:00
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins Stage 2
54
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue