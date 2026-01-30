HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Brooks Koepka makes PGA Tour return with 73
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Brooks Koepka makes PGA Tour return with 73
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
January 29, 2026 10:58 PM
USC jumped on top of visiting No. 8 Iowa and seized a lead early on that they never relinquished, with Kara Dunn scoring 25 points and Jazzy Davidson adding 21 in the Trojans' upset win.
Related Videos
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
Latest Clips
01:57
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
01:55
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
01:55
HLs: Maxey, Embiid score 77 in narrow 76ers win
22:06
Mosiman, Lawrence hot; Hymas, Webb not in 2026
01:29
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
01:14
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
01:38
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
01:25
Fantasy fallout of Adam’s season-ending injury
01:44
Tatum sitting out season ‘good’ for him, Celtics
01:05
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
03:33
‘Doubling down’ on Spurs after win over Rockets
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue