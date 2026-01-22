Skip navigation
Michigan, Ohio State eye Big Ten breakthrough after last year’s tournament letdown
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit. Turns up the heat at Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico reflects on bittersweet return to New Jersey without her dad
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Michigan, Ohio State eye Big Ten breakthrough after last year’s tournament letdown
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit. Turns up the heat at Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico reflects on bittersweet return to New Jersey without her dad
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
January 22, 2026 12:28 PM
Eric Froton takes an early look at the odds for the 2026-27 national champion including Ohio State and Texas while touching on potential dark horses next season.
Related Videos
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
09:04
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
11:13
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
04:55
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
Latest Clips
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
04:05
DEN pass rush getting to Maye is key of AFC champ
08:28
Dungy: Understand McDermott firing, but ‘not wise’
05:13
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
02:59
Unpacking situation between Aiyuk and 49ers
02:06
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
03:36
49ers will look into substation injury theory
13:04
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors
