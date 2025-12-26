 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys
NFL 2025 Week 17 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Omarion Hampton and Bucky Irving bring home the hardware
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
How to watch Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom reaches $86M, 7-year agreement with Athletics

Top Clips

caleb_williams.jpg
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
derrick_henry.png
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Packers matchup
nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP

December 26, 2025 10:13 AM
PFF analyzes which players are among the highest graded heading into the 2025 College Football Playoffs, including Indiana's Fernando Menzoa and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_osujsmithcomp_251222.jpg
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
nbc_rtf_olemissoregon_251222.jpg
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
nbc_rtf_bamaokrecap_251222.jpg
04:34
Oklahoma too sloppy in loss to Alabama
nbc_rtf_miamitexam_251222.jpg
07:05
How should Texas A&M’s season be remembered?
dillingham.jpg
07:18
How will Michigan proceed in its coaching search?
nbc_cfb_leprechaun_251218.jpg
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan

Latest Clips

caleb_williams.jpg
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
derrick_henry.png
01:46
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Packers matchup
nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
02:16
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
19:38
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
Johnson_on_Williams_raw_251224.jpg
04:08
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams
mpx_new.jpg
06:16
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day 2025 matchups
texastechbasketballmsg.jpg
04:43
Odjakjian ‘so in on’ Texas Tech guard Anderson
nbc_nba_audienceqs_251224.jpg
09:50
What are best Christmas moments in NBA history?
nbc_nba_wishlistpt2_251224.jpg
10:02
NBA Christmas wish list: Ware needs more minutes
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251224.jpg
04:55
Can Towns take advantage of Mobley’s injury?
nbc_nba_pierrewishlist_251224.jpg
09:56
NBA Christmas wish list: Can Knicks win title?
nbc_nba_garlandmove_251224.jpg
07:13
Will Cavaliers deal Garland before trade deadline?
nbc_nba_knicksnbacup_251224.jpg
02:10
Andresen: ‘You can’t win’ as a Knicks fan
nbc_nba_draymondrama_251224.jpg
09:55
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_251223.jpg
02:02
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets
nbc_nba_houvslac_digitalhit_251223.jpg
01:59
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU
kawhi_intv.jpg
01:04
Kawhi hopes LAC can build on back-to-back wins
nbc_nba_aldamahl_251223(2).jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama stars for Grizzlies against Jazz
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251223.jpg
01:34
Crawford praises Flagg’s ‘humble’ approach to game
nbc_nba_sasokc_2min_251223.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs hand Thunder 4th loss of season
nbc_nba_cooperflaggcomp_251223.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Flagg does it all in prime time vs DEN
nbc_nba_daldenehl2_251223.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mavericks overcome Jokic, Nuggets’ late rally
coop.jpg
01:09
Flagg: Mavericks ‘learning’ from close wins
nbc_nba_anthonyedwardshl_251223(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Edwards powers MIN against NYK
nbc_nba_ogplayerdev_251223.jpg
08:50
Does ‘player development’ exist in the NBA?
nbc_nba_oghornets_251223.jpg
05:16
Hornets have a bright future with current roster
nbc_mcbb_villvshall_251223.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Villanova stuns Seton Hall
nbc_mcbb_willardintv_251223.jpg
03:23
Willard: Returning to Seton Hall ‘emotional’