Highlights: Moore was a 'special weapon' in 2025

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218.jpg
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218.jpg
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Moore was a 'special weapon' in 2025

December 18, 2025 02:28 PM
Check out the best plays and moments from Dante Moore's breakout 2025 season leading the Oregon Ducks' offense.

Related Videos

FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
nbc_cfb_illrecap_251210.jpg
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
nbc_roto_jmuou_251210.jpg
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
nbc_roto_tulaneolemiss_251210.jpg
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
nbc_roto_umaggies_251210.jpg
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
nbc_roto_bamaou_251210.jpg
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total
nbc_pff_2025heisman_251210.jpg
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
nbc_pff_cfbplayoffpreview_251210.jpg
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218.jpg
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
02:45
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
05:49
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_2512.jpg
01:58
Stafford faces tough SEA defense on short week
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251218.jpg
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarballot_251218.jpg
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
nbc_ffhh_hatepcs_251218.jpg
07:01
QB change hurts Waddle in fantasy for Week 16
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_251218.jpg
12:31
Williams showing full capabilities in recent weeks
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_251218.jpg
10:32
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
nbc_bte_georgiatechbyu_251218.jpg
01:53
Under is the ‘best play’ in Georgia Tech vs. BYU
nbc_roto_nbaeasternconference_251218.jpg
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
nbc_roto_jaguarsbroncos_251218.jpg
02:06
Jaguars offer moneyline value vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_chargerscowboys_251218.jpg
02:06
Point total looks high in Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_bte_vandyiowaV2_251218.jpg
01:47
Iowa’s defense enough to cover (5.5) against Vandy
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
02:58
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_minvsnyg_251218.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 16 Preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_csu_atlvsaz_251218.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 16 Preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_kcvsten_251218.jpg
02:51
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chiefs vs. Titans