Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Prescott should take advantage of poor NYG defense
December 31, 2025 11:08 AM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher preview the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants in Week 18, leaning on Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense to put up points and cover the spread.
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
02:42
NFL Week 18 Preview: Colts vs. Texans
02:06
NFL Week 18 Preview: Browns vs. Bengals
04:02
NFL Week 18 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
06:05
NFL Week 18 Preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
04:54
NFL Week 18 Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
01:53
Denver defense should overrun Chargers’ Lance
01:50
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
01:39
Analyzing playoff scenarios for Week 18
01:40
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
01:15
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
14:41
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints
11:21
PFT Draft: Who needs to finish the season strong?
05:32
What is source of Eagles’ offensive struggles?
09:15
PFT power rankings: Eagles rise, Rams fall
02:49
Saints have been ‘impressive’ with Shough starting
07:16
Saints vs. Falcons could hold huge playoff impact
08:11
Falcons have huge personnel decisions to make
11:27
Jackson’s future adds to ‘intrigue’ of BAL vs. PIT
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
05:41
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
01:08
CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
01:07
CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana
07:14
Where could Diggs land after being cut by Cowboys?
11:54
What’s next for Diggs after felony charge?
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
