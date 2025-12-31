 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
nbc_bte_miaohio_251231.jpg
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
nbc_bte_miaohio_251231.jpg
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing playoff scenarios for Week 18

December 31, 2025 10:12 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the playoff scenarios for the Panthers, Buccaneers, Steelers and Ravens as the NFL playoff race comes to a close during Week 18.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251231.jpg
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_dolphinspatriots_251231.jpg
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_cardinalsrams_251231.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_251231.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_bearslions_251231.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
nbc_csu_jetsbills_251231.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
nbc_csu_cowboysgiants_251231.jpg
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_csu_titansjaguars_251231.jpg
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_packersvikings_251231.jpg
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_coltstexans_251231.jpg
02:42
NFL Week 18 Preview: Colts vs. Texans
nbc_csu_brownsbengals_251231.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 18 Preview: Browns vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_saintsfalcons_251231.jpg
04:02
NFL Week 18 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_seahawks49ers_251231.jpg
06:05
NFL Week 18 Preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_panthersbucs_251231.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 18 Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
nbc_bte_dalnyg_251231.jpg
01:35
Prescott should take advantage of poor NYG defense
nbc_bte_lacden_251231.jpg
01:53
Denver defense should overrun Chargers’ Lance
nbc_pff_balpit_251231.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_251231.jpg
01:40
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
01:15
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
14:41
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints
nbc_pft_livedraft_251231.jpg
11:21
PFT Draft: Who needs to finish the season strong?
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_251231.jpg
05:32
What is source of Eagles’ offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251231.jpg
09:15
PFT power rankings: Eagles rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_offensiveroy_251231.jpg
02:49
Saints have been ‘impressive’ with Shough starting
nbc_pft_divisionchaos_251231.jpg
07:16
Saints vs. Falcons could hold huge playoff impact
nbc_pft_atlfuture_251231.jpg
08:11
Falcons have huge personnel decisions to make
nbc_pft_ballamar_251231.jpg
11:27
Jackson’s future adds to ‘intrigue’ of BAL vs. PIT

Latest Clips

nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
05:41
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
nbc_bte_miaohio_251231.jpg
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
nbc_bte_mvpfavsV2_251231.jpg
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
nbc_pff_orett_251231.jpg
01:08
CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
nbc_pff_alaind_251231.jpg
01:07
CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana
nbc_pft_trevondiggs_251231.jpg
07:14
Where could Diggs land after being cut by Cowboys?
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_251231.jpg
11:54
What’s next for Diggs after felony charge?
nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
nbc_nba_phillymem_digitalhit_251230.jpg
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
nbc_nba_phimem_2minhl_251230.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
nbc_nba_edgecombeintv_251230.jpg
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_grizzliestalk_251230.jpg
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
nbc_nba_dunksofweek_251230.jpg
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
nbc_nba_jokicinjury_251230.jpg
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
nbc_pl_chepostgame_251230.jpg
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_251230.jpg
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
nbc_pl_artetainv_251230.jpg
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
nbc_pl_guinesssalesvideo_251230.jpg
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251230.jpg
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
nbc_pl_arspostgame_251230.jpg
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
nbc_pl_arsavl_251230.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251230.jpg
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251230.jpg
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa