Sabastian Sawe runs first sub-2-hour marathon race, shatters world record in London

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe broke the two-hour barrier in the marathon, winning the London Marathon in an unofficial 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds.

Sawe, the world’s fastest marathoner in 2024 and 2025, shattered the world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

“It’s a day to remember for me,” Sawe told the BBC.

Another Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, ran the 26.2-mile marathon distance in 1:59:40.2 in 2019, but that did not come in a race under world record conditions.

2026 London Marathon Results 2026 London Marathon top 10 and notable results with a link to searchable results.

The runner-up on Sunday, Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, ran 1:59:41 in his marathon debut. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo finished third in 2:00:28, also going under the previous world record.

The men’s world record inched closer to two hours in recent years — aided by the progression of shoe technology — upping anticipation for the first sub-two marathon.

At the 2018 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge took the record down from 2:02:57 to 2:01:39. At the 2022 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge lowered it to 2:01:09.

Then Kiptum ran 2:00:35 in Chicago in 2023 in his third career marathon. Kiptum died in a car crash in February 2024.

In all, there were seven marathons run between 2:00:35 and 2:02:00 between 2018 and 2023.

Sawe then ran the world’s fastest marathon for 2024 (2:02:05 in his debut marathon in Valencia, Spain) and for 2025 (2:02:16 in Berlin on Sept. 21). He has run four marathons and won all of them, including London in 2025 in 2:02:27.

Sawe and five others ran the first half (13.1 miles) in 1:00:29 on Sunday. Sawe then stormed home, covering the last split (40km to 42.195km) at an average of 4:17 per mile pace.

Relive the last minute and change of a historic finish in London!#LondonMarathon coverage presented by Saucony pic.twitter.com/sgiibjmmNj — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 26, 2026

Also Sunday, Ethiopian Tigst Assefa repeated as women’s champion in an unofficial 2:15:41, breaking her own world record for a women’s only race of 2:15:50 set in London last year.

“To repeat my victory from last year means even more,” Assefa said through an interpreter. “It was one of my plans, really, coming into this competition to break my own world record from last year’s race. So to do that brought me a lot of satisfaction.”

It’s the 15th-fastest time in history overall, behind 14 times from marathons where women raced simultaneously with men and/or had male pacers.

Assefa pulled away from Kenyan Hellen Obiri in the 385-yard finishing straight at The Mall, crossing 12 seconds ahead. Obiri is a two-time winner of both the Boston and New York City Marathons.

Another Kenyan, Joyciline Jepkosgei, was another two seconds back of Obiri. Jepkosgei was the world’s fastest female marathoner in 2025 with a 2:14:00 in Valencia in December.

The next major marathon is in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 30. Sydney made its debut as a World Marathon Major in 2025, becoming the seventh annual major.