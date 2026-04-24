London Marathon: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa capable of record times in title defenses

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe, the world’s top marathoner, gave a sheepish grin when asked if the shoes he will wear in Sunday’s London Marathon are of course record quality and could maybe deliver a world record.

“Yeah,” he said with a nod.

Sawe and Ethiopian Tigst Assefa could repeat as champions in London — the deepest spring marathon — and could run even faster than their historic 2025 times.

Sawe won last year’s title in 2:02:27, the second-fastest time in London history behind the 2:01:25 the late Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum clocked in 2023. (Kiptum also ran the world record of 2:00:35 in Chicago in October 2023.)

Sawe, 31, has run three career marathons and won all of them in sub-2:02:30, posting the eighth-, ninth- and 13th-fastest times in history among record-eligible courses.

He was the world’s fastest marathoner in 2024 and 2025.

Sawe dealt with a stress fracture to a metatarsal in his foot in the fall and a back injury in December, according to LetsRun.com, but said Friday that he is completely recovered and ready to race.

The men’s field also features Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, who was second to Sawe in 2025 in London and by best overall time for the year (2:02:23 to win Chicago on Oct. 12).

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, the 2025 World 10,000m silver medalist and former world record holder in the half marathon, makes his 26.2-mile debut.

Olympic gold medalist Tamirat Tola, a fellow Ethiopian, looks to make his first major marathon podium since the Paris Games. He was fourth in New York City in 2024, then fifth in London last year.

Also Sunday, Assefa believes based on her training that she can lower the women’s-only world record of 2:15:50 (no male pacers) that she set last year in London.

“I’m expecting that the time that the pacemakers will set for the half distance will be allowing me to run faster than the record last year,” she said Thursday through an interpreter.

That means that British legend Paula Radcliffe’s London Marathon record time of 2:15:25 (with male pacers) is under threat. That time was the world record for 16 years.

The London women’s field also includes two standout Kenyans: Joyciline Jepkosgei (the world’s fastest female marathoner in 2025 with a 2:14:00 in Valencia in December) and Hellen Obiri, who owns two wins each in Boston and New York City and makes her London debut.