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,
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,
Stankoven scores again, Hurricanes complete 4-game sweep of Senators
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Towns: Knicks understood magnitude of Game 4
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Highlights: Knicks lock down Hawks to even series
April 25, 2026 09:07 PM
The New York Knicks bounced back in a big way after back-to-back losses to the Hawks, stifling Atlanta on defense in Game 4 to even the first-round series.
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