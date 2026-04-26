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49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
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Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
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Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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What to make of Vrabel in contact with NE at draft

April 25, 2026 10:03 PM
Mike Florio lays out the news of Mike Vrabel reportedly being in contact with the Patriots during day three of the draft when he was attending counseling.

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