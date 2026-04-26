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49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
April 25, 2026 10:03 PM
Mike Florio recaps the news of the San Francisco 49ers keeping wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk through this years' draft.
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