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49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
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Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
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Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk

April 25, 2026 10:03 PM
Mike Florio recaps the news of the San Francisco 49ers keeping wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk through this years' draft.

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