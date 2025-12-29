Skip navigation
Watch Now
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
December 29, 2025 02:48 PM
Kyle Dvorchak and Patrick Daugherty discuss Luther Burden III's stellar Week 17 showing in fantasy football, breaking down the potential of the rookie receiver and more.
Related Videos
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs
01:37
Lean Bears to cover vs. Lions in Week 18
01:50
Vikings and under are strong plays vs. Packers
01:49
Can Buccaneers get things right vs. Panthers?
02:08
Ravens face Steelers for AFC North title
08:19
Give me the headlines: ‘Jags to Riches’
02:40
Seahawks pick up gritty win against Panthers
04:37
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
06:42
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
02:11
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’
10:22
NFC South race comes down to Week 18
10:18
Unpacking Allen’s ‘Tuck Rule’ fumble
09:40
Allen, Bills miss chance late vs. Eagles
13:24
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
06:04
Steelers’ offense struggles without Metcalf
04:02
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
07:18
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’
08:47
Purdy shows he’s more than a ‘system QB’
11:37
49ers stay on track for 1-seed by beating Bears
01:34
Eagles’ defense makes them a threat in playoffs
Latest Clips
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls
09:55
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
09:31
Time for Fernandez to create ‘fun’ Nets team
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
05:26
Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results
04:30
Take the over on Porter Jr.'s total points vs. GS
02:19
Why under could be best bet for DAL vs. POR
09:56
Should LAL go after another star player in 2026?
02:20
Can struggling Cavaliers knock off Spurs?
08:58
Do Wizards need more vets to reach ‘next level’?
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
08:35
Why Tiger still matters in the game
01:53
Henry will be ‘the key’ for Ravens vs. Steelers
01:46
Bears’ front four got ‘pushed around’ vs. 49ers
07:35
Juszczyk: 49ers ‘charged up’ by Purdy’s energy
02:10
Purdy: ‘Nothing better’ than big late-season wins
01:57
HLs: Leonard drops 55 to beat East-leading Pistons
52
Highlights: 49ers win wild SNF classic vs. Bears
05:19
Steelers’ loss shows how crucial Metcalf is
01:04
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
03:47
Speed Round: NFL Week 17 New Year’s Resolutions
04:40
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
46
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
