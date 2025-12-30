 Skip navigation
Verse firmly among NFL's 'best defensive players'
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
Raiders in driver's seat for No. 1 pick

Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Verse firmly among NFL's 'best defensive players'

December 30, 2025 08:23 AM
PFT breaks down Jared Verse's field goal block against the Falcons on Monday night, a play that highlights what a "specimen" the star linebacker has become for the Rams.

