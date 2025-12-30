 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stafford's MVP campaign is 'slowly fading away'

December 30, 2025 01:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers notable fantasy performances from the Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons and break down the current MVP race.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_wwqb_251230.jpg
14:00
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
nbc_ffhh_wwwr_251230.jpg
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
nbc_ffhh_wwte_251230.jpg
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251230.jpg
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
nbc_ffhh_wwrb_251230.jpg
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
nbc_ffhh_no1pickpop_251230.jpg
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
06:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
nbc_bte_arzlar_251230.jpg
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
quinn_mpx.jpg
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores
nbc_pft_coachoftheyear_251230.jpg
04:41
Patriots’ Vrabel is COTY favorite ‘for a reason’
nbc_pft_falconsv2_251230.jpg
11:46
Falcons can’t ‘coast in the middle’ again in 2026
bijan_new.jpg
10:11
Falcons capable of more after upsetting Rams
nbc_pft_tomlinharbaugh_251230.jpg
10:15
Harbaugh, Tomlin futures loom over Ravens-Steelers
nbc_pft_lamar_251230.jpg
03:01
How Lamar’s status impacts Ravens’ game plan
verse_mpx.jpg
05:40
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
09:12
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_drakemaye_251229.jpg
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_251229.jpg
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251230.jpg
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251230.jpg
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
nbc_nba_dalvspor_digitalhit_251229.jpg
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvspor_calebloveintv_251229.jpg
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
nbc_nba_cavsspurs_digitalhit_251229.jpg
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
nbc_nba_clevelandsas_251229_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
nbc_nba_sga_251229(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
nbc_nba_jarretallenintv_251229.jpg
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_nazreid_251229(2).jpg
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
nbc_nba_og_unwrittenrule_251229.jpg
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
nbc_nba_og_lebronkd_251229.jpg
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
nbc_nba_og_okcspurs_251229.jpg
11:22
Do the Spurs have the Thunder’s number?
nbc_nba_spurspregame_251229.jpg
05:16
‘Different’ Spurs chipping away at Thunder in West