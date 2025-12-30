 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions

December 30, 2025 02:18 PM
Andrew and Payton Asmus have a deep passion for the Blues and share their love for Chelsea despite living thousands of miles away from Stamford Bridge.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_pl_mustoe_251228.jpg
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
05:42
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
03:01
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_glasner_251228.jpg
02:39
Glasner: ‘If you don’t score, you can’t win’
nbc_pl_cptotpostgame_251228.jpg
02:21
Scrappy Spurs get the job done against Palace
nbc_pl_sunleepostgame_251228.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Leeds’ draw with Sunderland
nbc_pl_titlediscussion_251228.jpg
06:17
How realistic are Aston Villa’s PL title chances?
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintr_251227.jpg
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
nbc_pl_unaiemeryintr_251227.jpg
06:17
Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win
nbc_pl_cheavlpostgame_251227.jpg
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
nbc_pl_watkinsintr_251227.jpg
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_pepintv_251227.jpg
01:46
Guardiola praises ‘incredible’ Forest
nbc_pl_cherkiintv_251227.jpg
01:30
Cherki ‘very proud’ of Man City’s win over Forest
nbc_pl_nfmcpostgame_251227.jpg
02:10
Cherki’s heroics guide Man City past Forest
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
04:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251226.jpg
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
nbc_bwoa_iwobiint_251222.jpg
08:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251230.jpg
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_ffhh_wwqb_251230.jpg
14:00
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_ffhh_wwwr_251230.jpg
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
nbc_ffhh_wwte_251230.jpg
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251230.jpg
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
Stafford_thumb.jpg
04:00
Stafford’s MVP campaign is ‘slowly fading away’
nbc_ffhh_wwrb_251230.jpg
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_ffhh_no1pickpop_251230.jpg
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
06:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_arzlar_251230.jpg
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
quinn_mpx.jpg
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite