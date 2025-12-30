 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pats' Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges

December 30, 2025 12:38 PM
With Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs facing felony strangulation and assault charges, Mike Florio analyzes New England's statement on the situation and the NFL's next potential steps.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
6:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
3:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncoschiefsV2_251226.jpg
5:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
Now Playing
nbc_pft_christmasdayV2_251226.jpg
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
5:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
6:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
6:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_wwqb_251230.jpg
14:00
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
nbc_ffhh_wwwr_251230.jpg
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
nbc_ffhh_wwte_251230.jpg
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251230.jpg
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
Stafford_thumb.jpg
04:00
Stafford’s MVP campaign is ‘slowly fading away’
nbc_ffhh_wwrb_251230.jpg
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
nbc_ffhh_no1pickpop_251230.jpg
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
nbc_bte_arzlar_251230.jpg
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
quinn_mpx.jpg
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores
nbc_pft_coachoftheyear_251230.jpg
04:41
Patriots’ Vrabel is COTY favorite ‘for a reason’
nbc_pft_falconsv2_251230.jpg
11:46
Falcons can’t ‘coast in the middle’ again in 2026
bijan_new.jpg
10:11
Falcons capable of more after upsetting Rams
nbc_pft_tomlinharbaugh_251230.jpg
10:15
Harbaugh, Tomlin futures loom over Ravens-Steelers
nbc_pft_lamar_251230.jpg
03:01
How Lamar’s status impacts Ravens’ game plan
verse_mpx.jpg
05:40
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
09:12
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_drakemaye_251229.jpg
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_251229.jpg
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251230.jpg
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
nbc_nba_dalvspor_digitalhit_251229.jpg
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvspor_calebloveintv_251229.jpg
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
nbc_nba_cavsspurs_digitalhit_251229.jpg
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
nbc_nba_clevelandsas_251229_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
nbc_nba_sga_251229(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
nbc_nba_jarretallenintv_251229.jpg
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_nazreid_251229(2).jpg
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
nbc_nba_og_unwrittenrule_251229.jpg
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
nbc_nba_og_lebronkd_251229.jpg
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
nbc_nba_og_okcspurs_251229.jpg
11:22
Do the Spurs have the Thunder’s number?
nbc_nba_spurspregame_251229.jpg
05:16
‘Different’ Spurs chipping away at Thunder in West
nbc_nba_cavspregame_251229.jpg
02:39
Is Garland the ‘most important’ piece for Cavs?