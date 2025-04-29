 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers raised expectations and excitement level for Dallas Wings months before WNBA draft
Bill Belichick
ACC and new North Carolina coach Bill Belichick head toward season after spring full of changes
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won’t return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers raised expectations and excitement level for Dallas Wings months before WNBA draft
Bill Belichick
ACC and new North Carolina coach Bill Belichick head toward season after spring full of changes
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won’t return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshall won’t renew contract of AD Christian Spears, will start search for replacement

  
Published April 29, 2025 06:11 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall will not renew the contract of athletic director Christian Spears when it expires next year, the school announced Tuesday.

Marshall said the decision was mutual and it will begin an immediate search for a replacement for Spears, who was hired in February 2022.

“It has been my honor to serve this incredible university,” Spears said in a statement.

Spears guided Marshall’s transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference in 2022.

“We are grateful for Christian’s passionate leadership and substantial contributions to Marshall Athletics,” Marshall President Brad Smith said in a statement. “From championship seasons to key facility upgrades, Christian is leaving the athletic department in a strong position. We wish him continued success in his next venture.”

The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt football championship last December. The next day, football coach Charles Huff departed for Sun Belt rival Southern Miss. Dozens of players then entered the transfer portal, prompting Marshall to opt out of playing in the Independence Bowl. The Sun Belt fined Marshall $100,000 for the decision, which Spears had said was done “for all the right reasons.”

Huff’s four-year contract at Marshall was up after the 2024 season and there had been no agreement on a new deal. Spears has said Huff entertained coaching offers at other schools while at Marshall and that Spears wanted someone who “truly wants to be at Marshall.” Less than an hour after Huff’s hiring at Southern Miss was announced, Marshall named Tony Gibson as its football coach. Gibson had signed a memorandum of understanding at Marshall five days before Huff’s departure.

Among other coaches hired by Spears was women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell, who led the Thundering Herd to the NCAA Tournament in her only season before leaving for Tennessee.