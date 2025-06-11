With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster

WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Scott Drew had plenty of players for the first practice of the summer Wednesday, about two months after the team photo from last season was widely circulated on social media with an X marked over all 14 of those players since none was returning to the Bears.

Only four of those players exhausted their college eligibility. Nine others left in the transfer portal and one-and-done guard VJ Edgecombe could become Baylor’s highest pick ever in the NBA draft later this month.

“Guys you didn’t want to lose and were valuable, we haven’t had many that we’ve lost. Whenever you do, that just tears at a coach, because you feel like you didn’t do your job,” Drew said this week. “With the portal, I think we’ve all gotten used to a lot more turnover in a hurry, and not to take things necessarily personal.”

The Bears rebuilt their roster with eight transfers and a four-player signing class with a five-star prospect and the son of a NBA champion. Among the 14 players at the first practice was Cameron Carr, the former Tennessee guard who transferred to Baylor in the middle of last season long after that team photo session.

One of the former Bears was guard Robert Wright, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists a game as a freshman last season and had reportedly agreed to a lucrative NIL deal to stay before transferring to BYU for an even bigger package.

“You know people are going to leave. Rob, obviously, was someone we had an agreement with. When you make an agreement, you think you’re done,” Drew said, without getting into any specifics. “Obviously that was a surprise to us, but again, the staff did a great job of putting together a roster and team. That’s part of, hopefully, the House settlement, where you get to a point where you know who’s on your team and when they’re locked in, they’re locked in.”

The eight incoming transfers have more than 500 of games played combined, including guards Dan Skillings, who played 100 games over three years for Cincinnati, and JJ White, who started 75 of 99 games at Omaha over the same period. Juslin Bodo Bodo is a 7-foot post from Cameroon, started all 71 of his games for NCAA Tournament team High Point the past two seasons. Obi Agbim, a 6-3 guard, was the Mountain West newcomer of the year after averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists in 29 games last season for Wyoming.

Five-star prospect Tounde Yessoufou, a small forward from St. Joseph High School in California, leads the signing class that also includes Andre Iguodala II, whose father was a four-time champion over 19 NBA seasons with four teams; Italian forward Maikcol Perez and big man May Soyoye.

Baylor, Gonzaga and Houston are the only teams to win at least one game in each of the past six NCAA Tournaments, though the Bears have lost in the second round the past four years since their national championship in 2021.

Drew and his staff will get an early look at the new squad with Baylor representing the United States at the World University Games next month in Germany.

“Any year you get a foreign tour, it’s huge. ... Since we’re returning 0.0 (percent of our) scoring, this give us all an opportunity,” Drew said. “The games will be good for those that can play in it. But the practices will be great for everyone. And then, the one thing everybody leaves out is you do these team-bonding activities. There’s nothing better than being overseas, that really brings you together a lot more than when you have all the distractions you do in the United States.”