No. 4 UConn rallies past Providence late for 103-98 victory in overtime

  
Published January 7, 2026 11:42 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Braylon Mullins scored eight of his career-high 24 points in overtime and fourth-ranked UConn rallied past Providence 103-98 on Wednesday night for its 11th consecutive victory.

Silas Demary Jr. had 23 points, 15 assists and five steals for the Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East), who trailed by 11 with under three minutes remaining in regulation. But they went on a 9-0 run and then tied it at 89 on a putback by Tarris Reed Jr. with 13 seconds left.

Alex Karaban also scored 23 for UConn, which shot 18 of 32 from 3-point range (56%).

Mullins, a freshman guard, scored the first five Huskies points in overtime before his sixth 3-pointer made it a two-possession game with less than two minutes to play. Reed, who had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Demary added baskets in the final minute to help Connecticut hang on despite getting outscored 41-3 in bench points.
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
Braylon Mullins’ six 3-pointers were crucial to the No. 4-ranked Huskies avoiding an upset at Providence.

Reserve guard Ryan Mela paced the Friars (8-7, 1-3) with 19 points and Jamier Jones added 18. Providence led 47-37 at halftime and finished the game shooting 50% from the field — including 14 for 24 (58%) on 3s.

UConn opened 8 of 13 from beyond the arc but went into halftime trailing by double digits for the first time this season. Providence took control behind an 11-0 run and kept attacking, as a 3 from Corey Floyd Jr. (12 points) with 54 seconds left in the first period gave the Friars a 47-34 advantage.

Before play resumed coming out of halftime, Providence shot free throws after Huskies coach Dan Hurley was whistled for a technical foul.

UConn never led in the second half.

Up next

UConn hosts DePaul on Saturday.

Providence visits Xavier on Saturday.
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
Dan Hurley reflects on the many twists and turns of his team’s dramatic victory at rival Providence.