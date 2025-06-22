How to watch 2025 NBA Draft: Schedule, day, time, projected top picks, players to watch, order

All eyes are on the 2025 NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder, but the 2025 NBA Draft is less than one week away.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the draft, including when it is, where it is, what channel it is on, who is projected to be taken first overall and more.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday, June 25 on ESPN and ABC.

How many rounds is the 2025 NBA Draft?

There are two rounds in the 2025 NBA Draft spread across two days. The second round is Thursday, June 26 on ESPN.

What time is the 2025 NBA Draft?

Both rounds of the draft start at 8 p.m. ET.

How many picks are there in the 2025 NBA Draft?

This year, there will only be 59 picks in the draft, as opposed to the usual 60. That is because the Knicks lost a second-round pick as a result of the league’s investigation into the team’s 2022 signing of Jalen Brunson.

Where is the 2025 NBA Draft held?

The draft will once again be held at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Brooklyn arena has hosted the draft every year since 2013, with the exception of 2020, when it was held at ESPN’s studios in Connecticut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to 2013, the draft was held at Prudential Center (2011-2012) and Madison Square Garden (2001-2010). Before 2001, the draft took place at stadiums around the country.

Do 2025 NBA Draft picks get guaranteed contracts?

It depends. Teams sign their selections after the draft concludes and every contract is different.

First-round picks sign a two-year rookie contract that is guaranteed. This means the player will be paid fully, even if they get injured, play poorly or get cut from the team.

Second-round picks negotiate a unique, individual contract, which could be for one or two years and be guaranteed or partially guaranteed.

Undrafted players can join NBA Summer League rosters or sign two-way contracts with teams.

Why is the 2025 NBA Draft two nights?

This is the second consecutive draft that will feature a two-night format. Before last year, both rounds took place on one night.

The NBA made the draft two nights so teams could regroup between rounds, the league said last year. They also felt two nights of television coverage made the viewing experience more exciting for fans and better highlighted the players being taken.

Which 2025 NBA Draft picks are lottery picks?

The first 14 picks of the draft were determined by a lottery in May.

All 14 are owned by the teams that did not make the playoffs in 2025, unless they previously traded their picks.

Who won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

Nico Harrison and the Mavericks won the lottery, giving them the first overall pick despite having just a 1.8% chance to win it.

Who is projected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Mavericks will likely select former Duke University standout Cooper Flagg with the first pick, giving them another star to pair with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

What is the full order of the 2025 NBA Draft?

The full order of the draft (as of Wednesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. ET) is below.

First Round

﻿PICK TEAM 1 Dallas 2 San Antonio 3 Philadelphia 4 Charlotte 5 Utah 6 Washington 7 New Orleans 8 Brooklyn 9 Toronto 10 Houston (from PHX) 11 Portland 12 Chicago 13 Atlanta from (SAC) 14 San Antonio (from ATL) 15 Oklahoma City (from MIA) 16 Memphis (from ORL) 17 Minnesota (from DET) 18 Washington (from MEM) 19 Brooklyn (from MIL) 20 Miami (from GSW) 21 Utah (from MIN) 22 Atlanta (from LAL) 23 New Orleans (from IND) 24 Oklahoma City (from LAC) 25 Orlando (from DEN) 26 Brooklyn (from NYK) 27 Brooklyn (from HOU) 28 Boston 29 Phoenix (from CLE) 30 Los Angeles Clippers (from OKC)

