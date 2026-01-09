With trade to Washington official, Trae Young releases statement discussing change

It’s official: Trae Young is a Washington Wizard.

The trade reported a couple of days ago — with Young going to Washington and CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert headed to Atlanta — became official on Friday morning. That is when Young released this statement on X.

The key parts of that discuss his acceptance of change for the man who had been the face of the Atlanta Hawks for more than seven years, since the team traded for him on draft night in 2018.

“The last few years weren’t how I wanted them to be, expectations that were created for ourselves, reaching heights that Atlanta has never reached before...However, between the injuries, the setbacks, and situations that didn’t make sense, we never truly got to see our full potential. The city that raised me and taught me so much will always be a chapter in this story. However, the pain of staying the same eventually outweighed the uncertainty of change.”

Young also showed off his new jersey in the Wizards locker room.

Young goes to Washington in what is essentially a trial run, but how much we see of Young the remainder of this season is in doubt. Washington brought Young in to be a floor raiser with their young core, but this is also a team that owes its first-round pick to the Knicks, top-eight protected. Currently, the Wizards have the fourth-worst winning percentage in the league, and if the NBA Draft Lottery were today, they would retain their pick regardless of how the ping-pong balls bounce. But if Young plays a lot this season and lifts the Wizards up the standings, that dynamic changes. Which is why most people around the league expect it will be next season before we see a lot of Young on the court in a Wizards uniform and the real test of his ability to be a leader and mentor to this team will begin.