Scotty Pippen Jr., Myron Gardner get off light with $35,000 fines for altercation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Mock Draft Pre-NFL Combine: Mendoza Remains No. 1 Overall but Giants’ Go Defense at No. 5
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington Finish Line.jpg
No penalties issued for potential violations in 450 or 250 East incidents in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn at Villanova
Geno Auriemma’s 655th AP Top 25 appearance moves him past Tara VanDerveer

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260223.jpg
Herro’s back-to-back games a ‘really good sign’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Mock Draft Pre-NFL Combine: Mendoza Remains No. 1 Overall but Giants’ Go Defense at No. 5
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington Finish Line.jpg
No penalties issued for potential violations in 450 or 250 East incidents in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn at Villanova
Geno Auriemma’s 655th AP Top 25 appearance moves him past Tara VanDerveer

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260223.jpg
Herro’s back-to-back games a ‘really good sign’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Scotty Pippen Jr., Myron Gardner get off light with $35,000 fines for altercation

  
Published February 23, 2026 02:43 PM

It was an on-court altercation — if not a full-on fight — but this time the NBA did not bring the hammer down.

Memphis’ Scotty Pippen Jr. and Miami’s Myron Gardner were each fined $35,000 by the NBA for their roles in an on-court altercation over the weekend, the league announced.

The altercation came in the final minutes of Miami’s win over Memphis. Pippen and Gardner were battling for rebound positioning under the basket, and Pippen tossed Gardner out of the way (no foul was called). With Gardner on the ground behind the play, the Grizzlies had a five-on-four advantage in transition, which is why the trailing Pippen was wide-open to knock down a 3-pointer. After he released the ball, Gardner came up from behind and knocked Pippen to the ground. Pippen got up, jogged down the court, then went straight at Gardner in a fight that spilled into the first row.

After the game, Pippen called it a cheap shot from Gardner, via 5 Reasons Sports.

“I thought it was kind of a cheap shot. He kind of hit me when I didn’t see him. I thought it was a soft move. I just thought he needed a hug on the other end.”

Mentions
MEM_Pippen Jr_Scotty.jpg Scotty Pippen Jr. Myron Gardner