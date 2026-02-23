Scotty Pippen Jr., Myron Gardner get off light with $35,000 fines for altercation

It was an on-court altercation — if not a full-on fight — but this time the NBA did not bring the hammer down.

Memphis’ Scotty Pippen Jr. and Miami’s Myron Gardner were each fined $35,000 by the NBA for their roles in an on-court altercation over the weekend, the league announced.

The altercation came in the final minutes of Miami’s win over Memphis. Pippen and Gardner were battling for rebound positioning under the basket, and Pippen tossed Gardner out of the way (no foul was called). With Gardner on the ground behind the play, the Grizzlies had a five-on-four advantage in transition, which is why the trailing Pippen was wide-open to knock down a 3-pointer. After he released the ball, Gardner came up from behind and knocked Pippen to the ground. Pippen got up, jogged down the court, then went straight at Gardner in a fight that spilled into the first row.

Here's video of the fight between Scotty Pippen Jr. and Myron Gardner (with replays) pic.twitter.com/hNfOBHYRyY — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) February 22, 2026

After the game, Pippen called it a cheap shot from Gardner, via 5 Reasons Sports.

“I thought it was kind of a cheap shot. He kind of hit me when I didn’t see him. I thought it was a soft move. I just thought he needed a hug on the other end.”