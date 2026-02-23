Jazz vs. Rockets predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 23

The Jazz (18-39) travel to Houston to take on the Rockets (34-21) for the third matchup between the two this season. The Rockets and Jazz have split the season series after playing a back-to-back November 30 and December 1 in Utah.

In February, Houston is 4-4 and 1-1 since the All-Star break. The Rockets are 26th in offensive efficiency this month and 11th defensively, with the 23rd-best true shooting percentage. The Rockets have only scored more than 106 points one time over the last seven games, but put up 125 and 129 points in the two previous meetings with the Jazz.

Utah is in the midst of tanking and dropped its first game out of the All-Star break. Utah is 4-14 in the last 18 games and 3-5 this month as they enter this contest on a two-game losing streak. Utah is 23rd in offensive efficiency this month and 10th on defense with the sixth-best rebounding percentage. Utah wraps up the month with Houston, then two meetings versus New Orleans.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Jazz at Rockets

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Time: 9 PM EST

9 PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Jazz at Rockets

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (-850), Utah Jazz (+575)

Houston Rockets (-850), Utah Jazz (+575) Spread: Rockets -13.5

Rockets -13.5 Total: 228.5 points

This game opened Rockets -13.5 with the Total set at 228.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Jazz at Rockets

Utah Jazz

PG Keynote George (questionable)

SG Cody Williams

SF Ace Bailey

PF Lauri Markkanen (probable)

C Kyle Flipowski

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Tari Eason

SF Kevin Durant

PF Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

Injury Report: Jazz at Rockets

Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is OUT for tonight’s game Steven Adams (ankle) is OUT for the remainder of the season

(ankle) is OUT for the remainder of the season Fred VanVleet (ACL) is OUT for the remainder of the season

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Lauri Markkanen (illness) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Jusuf Nurkic (nose) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(nose) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Jaren Jackson (knee) is OUT for the remainder of the season

Important stats, trends and insights: Jazz at Rockets

Houston is 24-31 ATS, ranking 6th-worst

Houston is 8-17 ATS as the home team, ranking last

Houston is 8-16 ATS as a home favorite, ranking second-worst

Houston is 32-22-1 to the Under, ranking 5th-best

Houston is 17-7-1 to the Under as the home team, ranking first in the NBA

Houston is 16-7-1 to the Under as a home favorite, ranking second-best

Utah is 31-26 ATS, ranking 10th-best

Utah is 33-24-1 to the Over, ranking third-best

Utah is 13-15 to the Over as the road team

Utah is 11-14 to the Over as a road underdog

Utah is 15-13 ATS as the road team

Utah is 13-12 ATS as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Jazz and Rockets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Rockets -13.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Rockets -13.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 228.5

