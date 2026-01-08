Winners, Losers from the Trae Young trade to Washington

This was a win-win trade.

How big those wins are hinges on a lot of yet-to-be-determined factors — Can Atlanta use their newfound financial flexibility to land Anthony Davis or another star this offseason? Can Trae Young stay healthy and fill the role of veteran leader and mentor a young team needs? — but this is a trade that made sense for pretty much everyone involved. There aren’t many losers in this deal.

Let’s break down the winners and losers in this deal. We’ll start by laying out the trade.

Washington receives: Trae Young

Atlanta receives: CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert

Note: There are no picks involved in this trade. While the players involved in this deal were agreed to relatively quickly, league sources told NBC Sports that part of the holdup in finalizing the trade was that both sides believed they should receive draft-pick compensation. Atlanta thought they deserved it because they were giving up the best player in the deal, an All-Star level point guard (when healthy) in his prime. Washington thought they deserved picks back for taking on the extra year (a $48.9 million player option Young is expected to pick up) of a contract that Atlanta wanted to dump. Ultimately, the sides agreed to make the trade without picks.

Winner: Washington Wizards

Washington is a winner here, not simply because they get a four-time All-Star and elite offensive player to organize and lead their young core — it’s that they got him for basically nothing. McCollum is on an expiring contract and is not part of Washington’s future. While Kispert is a quality, sharpshooting wing rotation player, he’s not part of their core.

It’s easy to envision how a healthy Young can elevate a young Wizards core: Alex Sarr will benefit from pick-and-rolls with Young (plus Young can throw a post entry pass, something the current Wizards struggle with), Tre Johnson is going to get plays run for him off ball where he can find more space and Young will find him, Kyshawn George has ball handling help, and on down the line. Young has not been healthy this season, a knee issue limiting him to 10 games (and clearly bothering his shot), but the potential is there.

THE CAVEAT: Washington is only a winner if they hold off on extending Trae Young. Part of what Young’s agents were looking for in a landing spot was a team willing to talk extension, but Washington needs to see how Young fits with their young stars, then see who they get in this draft, and not extend him until the 2027 offseason. If Young fits perfectly and this all works out, they can re-sign him (not at the max, more like below $40 million a season), but if not, the Wizards need to be ready to stick with their young guys and move on.

Loser: Washington Wizards’ defense

Washington has the 29th-ranked defense in the NBA this season. Trae Young is a minus defender (to put it kindly). Washington is going to be a lot more fun to watch with Young running the show, but they are not going to stop anyone. It’s going to get ugly.

Winner: Atlanta Hawks

It was time to move on.

That’s why this is a win for Atlanta, it’s a needed pivot to a young, long, athletic, fluid core of a team that really is the future. Jalen Johnson should be an All-Star this season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is having a breakout season and is a high-level two-way two guard, plus they have Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu and more. On top of all that, they have the Pelicans’ first-round pick in this June’s draft (a pick that could very well be a top-five pick). Atlanta has set itself up for the future.

This trade also gives the Hawks financial flexibility. They can use that trade for Dallas’ Anthony Davis — the Hawks reportedly have been his most aggressive suitor — or they could wait until this offseason and see if they could add a star player more on the timeline of their young core (rather than a 32-year-old with an injury history). Whatever they choose, with CJ McCollum and Kristaps Porzingis coming off the books, Atlanta will have at least $32 million in cap space to reshape their roster next offseason. All that money makes it easier to turn the page.

Winner: Wizards fans

Washington has been a tough watch for a couple of years. While they have good young players like Sarr and Johnson, this team has lacked a player more casual fans could rally behind. They needed someone to sell tickets.

Trae Young sells tickets. Tray Young excites fans. Young running the Wizards offense with all that athleticism around him is going to be highly entertaining — and Wizards fans will take that.

Washington has given its fan base someone to root for. That matters.

Maybe winner: New York Knicks

Washington owes its 2026 first-round pick to the New York Knicks, but it is top eight protected. Before Wednesday night, that seemed irrelevant. The young Wizards were learning on the job and were destined for a high lottery seed (they sit fourth in the lottery at the time of the trade).

With an energized Trae Young running the show, could the Wizards get on a heater and start to climb up the East standings, maybe make the play-in, and end up turning over their pick to the Knicks?

Probably not. Young has been battling knee issues all season, and Washington will use that if needed. Even if Young does start playing games for them soon, don’t be shocked if the Wizards shut him down with an injury with plenty of time left in the season — Washington needs more elite talent on the roster and this draft is the best way for them to get it. Save the test run with Young for next season.

Still, Knicks fans can dream.

