MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Ryan O’Hearn
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration

Top Clips

nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
nbc_nba_offguardscorevsball_260108.jpg
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Heat at Bulls postponed due to condensation on the court

  
Published January 8, 2026 10:26 PM

It wasn’t the Heat, it was the humidity.

The Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls game on Thursday night has been postponed due to condensation on the court at the United Center.

The decision was made by the NBA, the game’s referees, and both head coaches.

There was a quick turnaround at the United Center after a Blackhawks game the night before, and the day turned out to be unseasonably warm, humid, and rainy in Chicago. That led to a lot of condensation on the court, and while there was a considerable effort to mop and towel up the water, the condensation returned to the court, making the conditions unsafe. When the doors were opened to the public, it allowed more humidity into the building, making the effort to mop the court a losing battle, according to reporters at the game.

The date for the rescheduled game has not yet been set.