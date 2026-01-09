Heat at Bulls postponed due to condensation on the court

It wasn’t the Heat, it was the humidity.

The Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls game on Thursday night has been postponed due to condensation on the court at the United Center.

The decision was made by the NBA, the game’s referees, and both head coaches.

There was a quick turnaround at the United Center after a Blackhawks game the night before, and the day turned out to be unseasonably warm, humid, and rainy in Chicago. That led to a lot of condensation on the court, and while there was a considerable effort to mop and towel up the water, the condensation returned to the court, making the conditions unsafe. When the doors were opened to the public, it allowed more humidity into the building, making the effort to mop the court a losing battle, according to reporters at the game.

Erik Spoelstra told Miami reporters: " We always want to try to go. But players were complaining about it on both sides. Staff went out there and pretty much immediately we felt that it wasn't playable." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 9, 2026

The date for the rescheduled game has not yet been set.