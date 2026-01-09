Watch Anthony Edwards become third youngest player ever to reach 10,000 points

LeBron James. Kevin Durant.

Those two legends and future Hall of Famers are the only two players to reach 10,000 points in the NBA younger than Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves star reached that milestone Thursday night with a fourth-quarter step-back jumper along the baseline.

10,000 CAREER POINTS FOR ANT 🚨



Joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Luka Dončić, Tracy McGrady, and Carmelo Anthony as the only players to reach 10K before turning 25! pic.twitter.com/o3gPoJPopf — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

“To be honest, it’s cool, but I know I’ve got a lot more to go, so it’s really nothing, for real,” Edwards said postgame, via the Associated Press. “I’m kind of sick that I got in front of Kobe. I wished I would’ve waited like 100 days or something, but yeah, it’s all good.”

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, reached the milestone in 412 games. Only two other Timberwolves — Kevin Garnett and Karl-Anthony Towns — have reached this milestone with the team.

Edwards hit 10,000 on a night he scored 25 points with nine assists and seven rebounds as the Timberwolves picked up an impressive 131-122 win over the Cavaliers. The Timberwolves have won four in a row and 8-of-11.