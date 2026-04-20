Timberwolves vs. Nuggets – NBA Playoffs, Game 2 predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for April 20

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets look to take a 2-0 series lead tonight in their first round series against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets took the series opener, 116-105. The Nuggets outscored Minnesota 68-46 over the second and third quarters, building a lead as large as 15 points. The Wolves led by 10 after the first quarter but the game was tied at the half. Edwards and co. cut the Nuggets’ lead down to 97-95 with 6:23 to go, but would never get closer. Jamal Murray (30 points, 16/16 FT) and Jokic (25 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) led the way for Denver. Murray has now scored at least 30 points in 20 career playoff games. Edwards scored 22 points but was just 7-19 from the field.

A deeper dive into the numbers from Game 1 and the difference in the game really came down to free throws. Denver shot 30/33 from the line (90.9%) while Minnesota was 14/19 (73.7%). This matched each team’s reg. season trend as the Nuggets had the fourth-most FTA/gm in the NBA (25.8) and the Timberwolves committed the third-most fouls per game (21.2). Those percentages also fall in line with the teams’ regular season numbers. Denver had the fifth-best FT% in the league (80.8%) while Minnesota had the second worst (75.2%).

The win in Game 1 was Denver’s 13th straight dating back to March 20. The franchise record is 15 straight in 2013.

A couple of additional numbers to note:



The Nuggets have won seven of the last eight series in which they won Game 1.

Denver is 8-0 all-time in a seven-game series in which they win the first two games.

Minnesota is 0-8 all-time in a seven-game series in which they have lost the first two games.

The Timberwolves did rally to win a 2023 first round series against the Nuggets after falling behind 2-0, but it was a five-game series.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

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Game Odds: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+210), Denver Nuggets (-258)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+210), Denver Nuggets (-258) Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets -7.5 Total: 230.5 points

This game opened Nuggets -6.5 with the Game Total set at 230.5.



Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Anthony Edwards

SG Donte DiVincenzo

C Rudy Gobert

SF Julius Randle

PF Jaden McDaniels

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

C Nikola Jokic

SF Cam Johnson

PF Aaron Gordon

Injury Report: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

No Injuries to Report



Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

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Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets are 29-13 at home this season

The Timberwolves are 23-19 on the road this season

The Timberwolves are 37-46 ATS this season

Denver is 45-38 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Timberwolves’ 83 games this season (37-46)

The OVER has cashed in 52 of the Nuggets’ 83 games this season (52-31)

Bruce Bowen’s Game 1 stat line: 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals

Game 1 stat line: 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals Anthony Edwards tied a career-high with 3 blocks in Game 1

tied a career-high with 3 blocks in Game 1 Nikola Jokic became the first player since the league began determining league leaders by average in 1969-70 to lead the league in both rebounds (12.9rbg) and assists (10.7apg)

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Timberwolves and Nuggets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves +7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves +7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 230.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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