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Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles’ 9-5 victory over Toronto
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Moana Pasifika bow out of Super Rugby with sadness but in style

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TST 2026 HLs: City Soccer FC vs. Iowa Demon Hawks
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Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
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Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s

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Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles’ 9-5 victory over Toronto
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Eldridge grabs starting job, Jacob Gonzalez promoted
Super Rugby Rd 16 - Brumbies v Moana Pasifika
Moana Pasifika bow out of Super Rugby with sadness but in style

Top Clips

nbc_tst_iowadhvscityscrfc_260531.jpg
TST 2026 HLs: City Soccer FC vs. Iowa Demon Hawks
nbc_mlb_cowserhr_260531.jpg
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
nbc_mlb_alonsoint_260531o.jpg
Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s

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Watch Now

TST HLs 2026: Simply Futbol FC vs. US Women

May 31, 2026 02:52 PM
Watch highlights of the semifinal round of The Soccer Tournament with Simply Futbol FC taking on Team US Women.

Latest Clips

nbc_tst_iowadhvscityscrfc_260531.jpg
01:59
TST 2026 HLs: City Soccer FC vs. Iowa Demon Hawks
nbc_mlb_cowserhr_260531.jpg
01:12
Cowser caps O’s huge third with three-run blast
nbc_mlb_alonsoint_260531o.jpg
01:27
Alonso emerging as leader in first season with O’s
nbc_nba_postgame_wembyintv_v3_260530.jpg
12:45
Wemby: To win, you must use ‘every single emotion’
nbc_nba_post_knickspreview_260530.jpg
05:37
Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals
nbc_nba_postgame_hbarnesintv_260530.jpg
03:46
Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’
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07:09
Fox unpacks career arc now Finals bound with Spurs
nbc_nba_postgame_trophy_260530.jpg
05:13
Spurs receive WCFs trophies following Game 7 win
nbc_nba_post_digitalhit_260530.jpg
02:17
Spurs proving they can be special after Game 7 win
nbc_nba_sasokc_finalbuzzer_260530.jpg
02:50
The moment SAS punched ticket to NBA Finals
nbc_nba_sasokc_260530.jpg
01:52
HLs: Spurs knock down OKC, punch ticket to Finals
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07:45
Lawrence bros roll at Pala; Deegan debuts in 450
nbc_wnba_lasvcon_260530.jpg
01:38
HLs: Sun survive late Sparks surge
nbc_tst_kingsvsfuriafc_260530.jpg
01:53
TST HLs 2026: Kings League All Stars vs Furia FC
nbc_tst_hopesologoalrxn_260530.jpg
02:01
Hope Solo on Solo FC: ‘We’re still growing’
nbc_tst_mixedgroupahl_260530.jpg
02:00
TST HLs 2026: Sneaky FC vs. Solo FC
nbc_tst_mensrd16hl_260530.jpg
02:10
TST HLs: Boca Dallas vs. Fort Lauderdale Strikers
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05:51
Hammaker wins Rd. 1 after Kitchen crashes out
final_pala_ehl_raw_260530.jpg
25:20
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_tst_uswmnvsdrnkmnky_260530.jpg
01:48
TST HLs 2026: US Women vs. Drunken Monkeys
nbc_moto_jlawintv_260530.jpg
54
Jett: ‘Motocross is a lot harder than I remember!’
nbc_moto_deeganintv_260530.jpg
32
Deegan ‘learning a lot’ in 450 class after debut
nbc_moto_pradointv_260530.jpg
51
Prado had ‘consistent race’ in runner-up at Pala
nbc_moto_hlawintv_260530.jpg
45
H. Lawrence ‘fired up’ after first ever 1-1 finish
nbc_moto_daviesintv_260530.jpg
28
Davies: Can ‘build from’ 250MX podium at Pala
nbc_moto_dudleyintv_260530.jpg
30
Dudney has ‘what it takes’ for Motocross podiums
nbc_tst_wgf_iowavkc_260530.jpg
01:55
TST 2026 HLs: Iowa Demon Hawks vs. Kansas City II
nbc_moto_hammakerintv_260530.jpg
53
First Pro Motocross win ‘so awesome’ for Hammaker
nbc_golf_schwabr3_260530.jpg
03:32
PGA HLs: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3
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43
Aitken: My team absolutely nailed it in Detroit