Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not going to advise Thunder on offseason moves

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the financial hammer of the NBA’s tax aprons swinging their direction, the Thunder have some hard decisions to make this summer.

Whatever moves Oklahoma City’s front office makes, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does not plan on consulting with them.

“I will give zero input,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after a crushing Game 7 loss. “I will let Sam Presti, the greatest GM ever, do his job.”

With or without SGA’s counsel, Presti has some tough calls to make. The Thunder need to get better — because the young Spurs are only going to get better — yet the Thunder’s payroll is about to skyrocket as the max extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kick in. It’s a fine line to walk.

Go after Antetokounmpo? Mobley?

That need to get better has led to speculation that the Thunder might look at a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. While there’s a lot of random speculation online, even the well-connected and respected Sam Amick at The Athletic floated it as something for the Thunder to consider. The idea is that OKC needs someone to match up better with Victor Wembanyama, and the Thunder do have good young players and a stockpile of picks, including two in this year’s first round (Nos. 12 and 17), which is what Milwaukee wants in an offer. Amick also noted league sources told him the Thunder aren’t interested.

Don’t expect this — it’s completely out of character for OKC and a questionable (at best) basketball fit.

Bringing in Antetokounmpo means “let’s take the ball out of the two-time MVP’s hands” and bring in a guy famous for not working well off the ball, considerably older than the core (31) coming off an injury-riddled season and wanting a max extension, who also would dramatically alter one of the best locker room chemistries in the league. Does that seem wise?

What everyone seems to be missing: The Thunder are not way behind the Spurs. Game 7 did feel like a passing of the torch, but this was a tight series, and if the Thunder had one (or both) of Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell healthy, or they got the win in Game 1, this article might be about what the Spurs need to do in the offseason. Also, Isaiah Hartenstein did a good job on Wembanyama this series and it’s not like Antetokounmpo or anyone else would have done dramatically better.

Amick at The Athletic also mentions that the Thunder front office has long liked the Cavaliers Evan Mobley, but at his end-of-season press conference, Cleveland president Koby Altman made it clear his team had no intention of trading the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Decisions Thunder face

With the Holmgren and Williams rookie extensions starting, plus Gilgeous-Alexander already making $40.8 million (and his supermax extension kicks in for the 2027-28 season), Oklahoma City is about to jump up to being the most expensive team in the NBA — a team $28.6 million into the second apron next season as currently constructed (based on Spotac).

They also have three players on team options where they could save money.

• Isaiah Hartenstein, a $28.5 million team option. With how valuable he proved in the playoffs and going up against Wembanyama, Oklahoma City will want to keep him around. The smart move may be to negotiate with him, not pick up the option but then sign him to an extension for less per year but more total money (three years, $70-$75 million?).

• Lu Dort, $17.7 million team option. This will sting for Thunder fans, but is it time to move on? Not just because he struggled against the Spurs, but also because with Alex Caruso already locked up on an extension, with Williams healthy next season and Cason Wallace returning, there wouldn’t be much pain in trading him. Or, just let him walk.

• Kenrich Williams, $7.1 million team option. Another case where if the Thunder decide they want to bring him back is the move to waive him and negotiate a contract for closer to the minimum?

Those are rather straightforward, but Presti is incredibly creative — just ask Gilgeous-Alexander. Which means he will think of something, but the tax aprons are coming for the Thunder the next few years, and it’s going to be difficult to keep this team together as is.

