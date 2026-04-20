Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Chinyelu announced his decision Monday, five days after teammate and fellow big man Alex Condon said he is returning to the Gators for “ one more.”

Chinyelu still could end up teaming up with Condon and maybe small forward Thomas Haugh for a third consecutive season in Gainesville and another shot at a second national title. Chinyelu has until May 27 to decide whether to return to school or stay in the draft.

The weeklong NBA scouting combine begins May 10 in Chicago and will provide Chinyelu feedback on his pro potential.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pound Nigerian became the first Florida player in 50 years to average a double-double, totaling 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds a game last season. The Gators were 19-0 when Chinyelu notched a double-double, and he brought an unmatched level of physicality to the floor.

He was named defensive player of the year by the Southeastern Conference, the Naismith Awards and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Seven players from last year’s team already have re-signed to play for coach Todd Golden: Condon, point guard Boogie Fland, shooting guard Urban Klavzar and role players Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev.

Haugh could be the next to join the list. The team’s leading scorer in 2025-26 is widely considered a lottery pick but might put off NBA riches in hopes of chasing another title.

The 2025 champs lost to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month, a sour ending following a solid to a standout season. Chinyelu was scoreless in 19 minutes against the Hawkeyes and managed just one rebound — not the way he wanted to end his college career so no one would be shocked to see him back with the Gators for another year of development.

Golden clearly prefers the idea of filling his roster with players versed in his system and familiar with each other. And bringing back Condon, maybe Haugh and maybe Chinyelu would give the Gators arguably the best frontcourt in the country next season.

Florida also has a commitment from former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who spent three years at Florida before transferring. Aberdeen plans to re-enroll at Florida to finish his degree and is petitioning the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility. He would replace graduate Xaivian Lee.