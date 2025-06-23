Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way and Chandler Simpson returns
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Power Rankings: Phillies take charge in NL East, Junior Caminero leads Rays’ rise
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way and Chandler Simpson returns
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Power Rankings: Phillies take charge in NL East, Junior Caminero leads Rays’ rise
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
June 23, 2025 03:29 PM
Eric Samulski examines the top fantasy baseball waiver-wire targets for Week 14, highlighting White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor and Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak.
Related Videos
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
Latest Clips
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
12:04
Liberty’s resilience being put to test down Jones
14:59
Clark, Wilson facing similar battles, struggles
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
03:47
Messi, Inter Miami must advance CWC group stage
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
05:27
Should the Heat have traded Jovic for Durant?
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA Draft
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue